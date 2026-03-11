TSA agents call out sick during partial shutdown, causing security delays at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The partial government shutdown has meant long security lines at airports across the country, including the world’s busiest airport.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport, where wait times going through TSA are running between 10 and 21 minutes.

Travelers at the Atlanta airport said it’s impacting their experience during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

“I just walked up, walked through and right on the plane,” Bruce Herrick, a traveler, told Wilson.

Herrick arrived in Atlanta around noon on Wednesday after catching an early flight out of LaGuardia Airport, which he said went smoothly.

“I came through New York, it was an early flight, so...right through TSA,” Herrick told Channel 2 Action News. “Everything worked out perfect.”

But that’s not always a guarantee these days.

The United States is weeks into a partial government shutdown, that started on Feb. 14.

The Transportation Security Administration said it has lost more than 300 workers across the U.S. and the number of agents calling out sick is up to 6%, compared to 2% before the shutdown.

A traveler named Gabriella told Wilson she wasn’t worried because she “got emails from TSA saying precheck was still available in some airports.”

“I actually took a little extra time that I wouldn’t normally get up, but it is New York and it can be crazy anytime, so...” Herrick said.

Many travelers that spoke with Channel 2 Action News while going through the airport said they were headed on spring break.

They said they planned to give themselves extra time when they catch their next flight.

The partial government shutdown affects about 50,000 TSA workers across the country, workers who are still showing up for grateful travelers.

“Everybody was friendly and nice, so it was good,” Herrick said.

TSA workers will miss their first full pay day this Friday, that will be a test for the system.

“You’re very valued, thank you so much,” Gabriela said about TSA workers. “You don’t have to show up, we appreciate you.

There is some good news though for travelers today. The Trump administration reopened global entry screening, making it easier for international travelers.

©2026 Cox Media Group