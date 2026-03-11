‘Testament to his character:’ Cobb County educator continues teaching while battling stage 4 cancer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teacher battling stage 4 colon cancer is receiving an outpouring of support from students, colleagues and the community as he continues to show up for the classroom during one of the most difficult times of his life.

Josh Williams, a social studies teacher at Walton High School, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Despite the diagnosis and ongoing treatments, Williams continues teaching, something Cobb County school leaders say speaks volumes about his character and dedication to his students.

“You never want to see someone go through what Josh is going through, especially someone who’s young and has a young family,” said Walton High School Principal Stephanie Santoro.

Williams has taught at Walton for four years and has quickly become a favorite among students and staff. Colleagues say his passion for teaching and the energy he brings to the classroom have left a lasting impact across the school community.

According to a GoFundMe, outside of school, Williams is a devoted husband and father. Friends say his world centers around his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Ava, 10, and Ben, 5. Whether he’s helping with homework, cheering at t-ball or soccer games, or watching a UNC basketball game, they say his family is his greatest joy.

Now, that same community Williams has poured into is rallying around him.

Students and colleagues have launched a GoFundMe to help support the Williams family as they face medical treatments, recovery, and the uncertainty that comes with a cancer diagnosis. The fundraiser has already raised more than $60,000.

“When you’re someone like Josh who cares so much for others, they’re going to care for you as well,” said fellow social studies teacher Anthony Foti. “It’s a testament to his character and the way he treats people.”

Supporters say the donations will help ease financial pressures related to medical treatments, time away from work, and everyday expenses, allowing the family to focus on what matters most, time together and Williams’ healing.

Students continue sharing the fundraiser and offering words of encouragement to a teacher they say has always gone the extra mile for them.

