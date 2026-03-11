Georgia family’s dream home destroyed by fire weeks before move-in

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A family preparing to move into their newly built home is now facing heartbreak after a fire destroyed the large three-story house Tuesday morning in north Georgia.

According to county officials, the fire happened on The Pointe Drive. Catoosa County E-911 received the first calls for help around 7:09 a.m.

When Catoosa County firefighters arrived, they reported heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the large home.

Additional support came from volunteer firefighters, command staff, firefighters with the Georgia Department of Corrections, and Puckett EMS. Crews worked for several hours to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Catoosa County Fire Chief Daniel Walston said construction on the home was expected to be finished within the next few weeks, and the family was preparing to move in. The house is now considered a total loss.

Walston also noted that a home previously on the same lot was destroyed by fire in 2015, possibly caused by a lightning strike.

The cause of Tuesday morning’s fire remains under investigation.

