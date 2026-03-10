‘Full of energy and kindness:’ North Georgia community mourns loss of sixth-grader

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia school community is grieving the loss of one of its own after the passing of a young student.

Dade County Schools say sixth-grade student Reece Robinson, 11, died Friday. The district shared the news with families and staff, saying his loss is deeply felt throughout the school system.

Reece was a student at Dade Middle School in Trenton.

School leaders described the moment as a time of deep sadness for the entire district.

In a message to families, district officials said the loss of any member of the school community is difficult and reminded students and staff that support resources are available. Counselors have been and will continue to be on campus Monday and Tuesday for any students who may need help processing the news.

Family members say he was known for his kind heart, fearless spirit and outgoing personality.

“...And being full of energy, Reece brought joy and laughter to all who knew him,” loved ones said.

Loved ones described him as energetic and joyful, someone who easily made friends and left a lasting impression on classmates, teachers and neighbors.

According to his obituary, Reece enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a wide range of hobbies, including fishing, hunting, climbing trees, gardening and cooking. Family members said he also loved helping others whenever he could.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday. Officials did not release his cause of death.

School leaders are asking the community to keep Reece’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and to support one another during this difficult time.

