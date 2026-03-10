75-year-old shoots daughter in the head at north Georgia home, sheriff says

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the head on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary R. Sisk says deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1600 block of Mack Smith Road on March 8.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with William Woodall, 75, who was outside the home.

Deputies then entered the home and found Carrie Ann Woodall, 53, inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say she was still alive when she was found.

Investigators say a neighbor arrived at the home before deputies and was rendering aid to the victim when deputies got to the scene.

Deputies say Woodall admitted he was responsible for the gunshot that hit the victim. Authorities later determined the victim is his daughter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency medical crews transported Carrie Woodall to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Woodall was taken to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. After the investigation, deputies charged him with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Investigators say the case remains active, and additional charges could be filed if the victim does not survive her injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group