Lululemon theft sparks chase in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two women were arrested after police say an attempted theft at a Peachtree City store led to a police chase and a crash involving another driver.

Peachtree City Police officers responded to a reported shoplifting at a Lululemon store on Friday. Police say two women allegedly tried to steal merchandise from the store before getting into a car and leaving the area.

As officers arrived, the women drove away, prompting a police chase.

Police say the chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle on Crosstown Drive. Information about injuries has not yet been released.

Authorities identified the suspects as Shanteanna Johnson and Evaria Billings.

Police say both women now face multiple felony charges related to the incident, and investigators believe they may be connected to more crimes.

According to Peachtree City officials, both Johnson and Billings also have arrest warrants from Atlanta. Investigators are looking into their possible involvement in a multi-jurisdictional and potentially multi-state organized retail crime ring.

More charges may be filed as authorities in other metro Atlanta jurisdictions and possibly other states, review the case.

Specific charges were not immediately available in jail records, and officials say more details are expected once the full arrest report is cleared for release.

Police also say the Lululemon corporate team assisted investigators during the incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lululemon for comment and has not yet heard back.

