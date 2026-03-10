1 dead, 2 hurt after triple shooting during birthday party at rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A triple shooting ended with a man dead and two others injured.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that three people were shot during what they called a lingerie birthday party at a rental property.

Officers were called out to Bluebird Lane in the Belvedere Park area just after 2:30 a.m. Channel 2’s Cory James followed the investigation for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

James later spoke with two witnesses who said someone was hosting a birthday party at the home when gunfire erupted.

Mya McKinney told James that three people were shot, including someone she knew.

“I’m just praying that he is OK,” McKinney said.

DeKalb County police confirmed at 9:20 a.m. that one of the shooting victims died from his injuries. The other two are listed as having “moderate” injuries. Their names have not been released.

James watched as police placed crime scene tape up in front of the home and evidence markers around a car in the driveway. It appeared that officers also recovered two guns.

The homeowner confirmed that the house is listed as a rental property on Airbnb. We have reached out to Airbnb for a statement.

DeKalb County police says anyone with information can send information anonymously by texting “DKPD” to 847411.

