Boy with brain tumors donates $22.25 to cancer research. His gift turns into $100K donation

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old Georgia boy is inspiring a wave of generosity after turning his own battle with brain tumors into a movement that has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research.

Rowan’s journey began in third grade, when he fell ill and went to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“It showed there was a bright spot where there shouldn’t be a spot at all,” Charlan Rieve, Rowan’s mother, said.

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The Rieve’s learned Rowan has Li Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), a genetic predisposition to developing cancerous tumors. In the past four years, Rowan has battled three cancerous brain tumors.

“I feel like a walking kaleidoscope because there are just pieces that are broken,” Charlan said, “And yet, I know that the heart is a muscle. And in order for a muscle to get bigger, we tear it.”

Through the years, Rowan and his family have been frequent visitors to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Fighting off multiple tumors, while still prioritizing homework and friends.

“Rowan is probably one of the bravest and incredibly stoic young men that I’ve had the pleasure to meet,” Rowan’s doctor, Tobey MacDonald, said.

“We celebrate all the wins, whether that’s just the first time sitting up after neurosurgery or walking down the hall or finishing a 5K that supports cancer research, all of these things. Rowan is on his way to being a good man,” Charlan said.

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While at an appointment last year, Rowan learned about the federal cuts to brain tumor research. So Rowan decided to act. He and his friends set up a lemonade and tea stand to raise money for research.

In all, he raised $22.25, bringing the money to his next appointment as a surprise.

“Rowan silently gets up, walks to the counter, pulls a little bag, a plastic bag, all coins in it, and hands it to me for childhood cancer research,” Dr. MacDonald said. “I was floored.”

“I felt that the hospital needed, I guess, more than I did,” Rowan said.

After receiving the gift, Dr. MacDonald wanted to share Rowan’s story.

“We are going to keep this, and I am going to show everybody what this young man is doing.” Dr. MacDonald said.

The story of Rowan’s gift spread, and people across the community began donating $22.25 in his honor. The movement caught the attention of Aflac CEO Dan Amos, who donated $100,000 to the cause.

“It blesses my heart. It means he’s living his legacy,” Charlan said.

To honor his gift, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta put Rowan’s name on a hospital room. However, Rowan’s family hopes this is just the start of his fight, his movement, and his legacy.

“I hope this is a story of light and encouragement. I hope it inspires others to do whatever they can because it all matters. It all matters that we work together, whether you’re giving your time, talents, or treasure,” Charlan said.

If you would like to donate to the cause Rowan started, click here.

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