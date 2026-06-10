Metro Atlanta mom accused of stealing nearly $280,000 from job, using some to pay for day care

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County mother is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her job, then using it to pay for day care and other personal expenses.

According to court records, Alexandria Allen worked at JF Electrical in Marietta, handling the company’s finances.

From Jan. 1, 2024 to May 14, Allen is accused of stealing $278,863.

The arrest warrant says Allen is accused of logging extra hours and paid holidays, charging for gas fees and making miscellaneous expenses on her time card in addition to her salary in order to put more into her weekly paychecks.

Allen is also accused of using the company’s bank account to pay for her child’s day care and wiring money directly to her own account from the company’s funds.

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