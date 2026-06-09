Police chief locked out of his job days after being reinstated

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police chief arrived at work Tuesday only to find himself locked out of his office and out of a job.

Residents told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that it raises questions about who has the authority to hire and fire city leaders.

The change comes days after he was reinstated, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Based on the city charter, it takes four council votes to override a mayoral veto. Only two council members voted against the mayor’s veto of Police Chief Brandon Criss’ termination.

Because of that, Forest Park taxpayers are now asking how the interim city manager was able to remove the chief from his position and lock him out of this building.

Independent radio host Donald “Dee Cee” Craddock says frustrated Forest Park residents have called in about the move, which was allegedly carried out at the direction of Interim City Manager Latosha Clemons.

“Chief Criss is not one of them. He’s one of the good guys,” Craddock said.

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