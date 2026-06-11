Drunken passenger, Frontier manager get into fight on jet bridge at Atlanta airport: police

ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines passenger faces criminal charges after police say she got into a fight with a manager on the jet bridge.

Atlanta police arrested Kristina Lopez Lujan on June 9. She will be charged with simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

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Investigators say Lujan was trying to get on a connecting flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport en route from New Jersey to San Francisco.

The airline crew said she was under the influence and causing a disturbance, so they wouldn’t let her on the plane. A Frontier manager said Lujan started screaming and cursing at her before hitting her on the face.

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The manager pushed back and the two continued their physical fight on the jet bridge before officers were able to break it up. The manager had cuts on her face, hands and side of her neck. She also accused Lujan of pulling her braids out and leaving a bald spot.

Police said Lujan is being treated for cut she got, but will be taken to Clayton County Jail after she is released.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Frontier Airlines for a statement, but has not heard back.

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