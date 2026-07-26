‘Trespasser’ hit by train in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after someone was hit by a train in Hall County on Sunday afternoon.
Hall County deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard. The road is closed while they investigate.
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Norfolk Southern says the crash involved one of their trains just after 2 p.m.
They say the crash involved a “trespasser” being struck. There is no word on that person’s current condition.
No crew members on the train were injured.
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