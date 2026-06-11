Driver seen beating on van in road rage video identified as defense attorney

A driver accused of a road rage case that was caught on video has turned himself in. He is a criminal defense attorney.

Richard Mark Craven was booked into the Cobb County Detention Center on Wednesday night and released on $2,970 bond.

The road rage victim explains what started it all, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

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The alleged road rage happened May 7 near intersection of N. Main Street and Jiles Road.

Investigators previously released video that a driver recorded of a man getting out of his car and hitting a company’s work van behind him. The video shows the man shouting at the van driver. Police later identified the road rage suspect as Craven.

The video didn’t have audio with it because the investigation is pending. So it’s unclear what Craven is accused of shouting at the driver or if the van driver responded.

The address on Craven’s arrest warrant matches the address listed for The Craven Law Group, LLC and listing for Richard Mark Craven on the State Bar of Georgia database.

Craven faces a felony charge of criminal damage to property in second degree and misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Richard Craven booking photo Richard Craven turned himself in to Kennesaw police for an alleged road rage incident.

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