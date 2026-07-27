Possibility of heavy rain, winds could make Monday morning commute difficult

ATLANTA — Your Monday morning commute could be dicey with the possibility of heavy rain and wind gusts.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jacqui Jeras says a complex of storms to our north could hold together and reach metro Atlanta.

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The latest tracking shows storms could reach the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, but they may weaken before getting to the area or stay just west of Atlanta.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what you need to know:

Be weather aware before your commute on Monday morning

Heavy rain and DAMAGING wind gusts possible

Latest timing shows between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

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