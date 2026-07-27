Atlanta home catches fire for the third time

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters have put out a fire at a home that has previously burned two other times on Sunday night.

Crews were called to Hill Street SE and Woodward Avenue SE just after 10 p.m.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was live on the scene during WSB Tonight.

Fire officials said when they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

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They searched the home as much as they could because of the conditions from previous fire.

Officials say they have previously received reports of squatters being inside the home.

There is no word on what led up to the fire.

Arson investigators are coming out to investigate the conditions of the fire.

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