Child was so hungry he was eating roaches and ants, investigators say; mother arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A mother accused of child neglect that led to the death of her 1-year-old child will stay in jail after a court appearance Wednesday.

The mother, 37-year-old Sherry Magby, had her bond revoked by Judge Cynthia Adams for those charges and a previous charge involving another of her children.

Investigators described the living conditions they saw when responding to the home, LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5:00 p.m.

Douglasville Detective Andre Futch testified he arrived at the home in response to a 911 caller in March who said 1-year-old Jacob Slaton was unresponsive.

Jacob’s 10-year-old brother said he had been sick.

Detective Futch testified six children under the age of 10 were in a home that was unsanitary, filled with garbage and had no nutritious food.

Investigators also say one of her children was so hungry they were eating roaches and ants.

Futch says he learned Magby had left home around 11 that morning. He says the children were home alone about 12 hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group