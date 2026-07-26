Man accused of murder, kidnapping captured south of Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of murder and kidnapping in the metro Atlanta area was captured Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dejuan Simmons is accused of killing Calvarious Strong, then forcing a witness to drive him to Macon at gunpoint.

He was captured in Houston County with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies said Simmons, 22, was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop.

“This arrest reflects the dedication of our Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and the strong partnerships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. “I appreciate the assistance of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in safely taking this individual into custody. Working together, we remain committed to locating violent offenders and protecting our communities.”

Simmons is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

He faces charges of malice murder and kidnapping.

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