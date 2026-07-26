Drugs and guns seized following multiple arrests across Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, along with the assistance of the ACCPD Gang and K-9 Units, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, executed multiple search warrants across Athens-Clarke County (Sayemore Drive, Massey Lane and Big Oak Circle).

This happened on the morning of July 24.

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As a result, officers seized 12 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 18 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, and $8,800.

Brian Teasley, a 34-year-old male of Athens, GA, was charged with Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, Obstruction, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Felony First Offender (x3), and Trafficking Cocaine/ Illegal Drugs/ Marijuana/ Methamphetamine (x2).

Darryl Howard, a 37-year-old male of Athens, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Probation Violation (x2), and is being held for another agency’s warrant.

Jonathan Edwards, a 24-year-old male of Athens, GA, was charged with Sale of Cocaine (x5), Possession of Firearm During Commission of Certain Felonies, and Trafficking Cocaine/ Illegal Drugs/ Marijuana/ Methamphetamine

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Anyone with information related to illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the ACCPD Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.

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