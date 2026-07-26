Isolated storms, cloudy skies in metro area Sunday, week ahead will be hot

Isolated storms and skies becoming partly cloudy skies this Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it’ll start to dry out this week.

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High temperatures today are going to be near 90 and will continue to heat up more over the next few days.

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Heading into the work week, Deon says high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and the heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or more.

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