Kickoff time for Georgia-Florida game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced

ATLANTA — The location for Georgia-Florida rivalry football game is changing this year, but the usual kickoff time won’t.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party game on Oct. 31 will kick off once again at 3:30 p.m. and air live on Channel 2. This year’s game will be played in Atlanta with the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium undergoing a massive renovation project.

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Georgia also learned the kickoff windows for eight other games. Most notably, the Oct. 10 road game against Alabama will be in primetime slot.

2026 GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/5: Tennessee State, 3 p.m.

9/12: Western Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.

9/19: @ Arkansas, 12 p.m. (ABC)

9/26: Oklahoma, Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

10/3: Vanderbilt, Early

10/10: @ Alabama, Night (6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

10/17: Auburn, Afternoon

10/24: BYE WEEK

10/31: Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

11/7: @ Ole Miss, Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

11/14: Missouri, Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

11/21: @ South Carolina, Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

11/28: Georgia Tech, Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. kickoff window)

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