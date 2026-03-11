WATCH: Suspect tosses gun, drugs during chase in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man wanted for aggravated assault is behind bars after police say he led officers on a chase through downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 25, Atlanta police received information that a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in the city was traveling through the downtown area in a Ford Fusion belonging to the victim in the case.

Police coordinated with the Georgia State Patrol and the Atlanta Police Department Air Unit to establish a perimeter along the suspect’s route.

Authorities say GSP tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the suspect sped away. During the chase, the driver eventually abandoned the car and ran away.

Officers caught the suspect after a foot chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified the suspect as Zakkiyya Ardister.

During the chase, authorities say Ardister threw a gun and a satchel. Officers later recovered both items.

Inside the satchel, police say they found two digital scales, multiple glassine bags, one suspected MDMA pill, about 2.3 grams of suspected oxycodone, and 49.5 grams of suspected alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Ardister is now facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and obstruction.

Police also say Ardister had active warrants for aggravated assault, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group