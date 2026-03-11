Massage parlor shut down after prostitution investigation in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two women have been arrested following an undercover investigation into alleged illegal activity at a massage parlor in Fayette County.

The investigation began after Fayette County deputies received multiple complaints about suspected prostitution-related activity at a massage parlor.

The sheriff’s office Special Operations Division launched an undercover operation to evaluate the complaints and determine whether illegal activity was taking place. During the investigation, authorities said they determined sexual acts were being performed on customers in exchange for money.

Deputies arrested Yufang Zhou and Melaing Wang. Both women are charged with masturbation for hire.

Officials said the two were arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Authorities also shut down the business involved in the investigation. The Day Spa, located at 1408 West Highway 54 in Fayetteville, has since been closed by Fayette County officials.

