Man killed in boating crash on Lake Allatoona

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a boating crash late Friday night on Lake Allatoona, according to authorities.

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The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Allatoona Landing. Officials said a bass boat hit a breakwater.

When game wardens arrived, they found the vessel along the breakwater and the operator dead.

With help from Bartow County firefighters, the man was taken to the shore and turned over to the coroner.

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Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the man was the sole occupant of the boat.

Authorities identified him as 63-year-old Patrick Ramsey, 63, of Dallas, Ga.

The incident remains under investigation.

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