E-bike rider killed after losing control, crashing into wall in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after a high-speed electric bike crash in Atlanta early Friday morning.
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Atlanta police responded around 7:20 a.m. to the 500 block of Glen Iris Drive NE following reports of a single-vehicle accident.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who had been riding an e-bike. Grady EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Her age and identity have not yet been released.
Officials say the woman was speeding as she approached a stop sign at the intersection of Glen Iris Drive and Winton Terrace. Investigators say she tried to brake, but the bike did not stop.
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She then crossed through the intersection, hit a curb, and was thrown from the bike. APD says she hit a wall headfirst.
The Fulton County Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to remove the victim.
The APD’s Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.
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