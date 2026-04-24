‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ filming is upsetting inmates at Atlanta Federal Penitentiary

ATLANTA — The latest Superman movie is filming here in Atlanta, and apparently, it is upsetting inmates at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.

Part of the movie production is filming at the prison in Southeast Atlanta, and according to TMZ, inmates are being forced to remain in their cells longer than they usually are because of the movie filming there.

According to the entertainment website, the movie is filming in a small section of the prison and should be wrapping soon.

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In the meantime, inmates there don’t have access to the commissary while filming is going on, and they can’t go to the normal places they are allowed to.

TMZ reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which said it cannot comment on the internal security practices or procedures inside the jail, “but if a warden did put a facility on modified operations status, it would be for the safety of staff and inmates.”

TMZ did report that all inmates still have access to “at least three meals per day, potable water, and medical and psychological services.”

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