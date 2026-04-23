Apartment development takes nearby homeowners by surprise: ‘All of my peace was taken away’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners in Henry and Clayton counties say they were blindsided after acres of trees were cleared behind their homes, making way for a large apartment development and stripping away what they describe as a long-promised buffer.

Residents told Channel 2’s Investigative Report Ashli Lincoln they received no notice before crews began bulldozing land near their backyards last month.

“I was crying on Monday because I could not believe how all of my peace was taken away,” said Kathy Walker, a Henry County homeowner.

The clearing will make way for a 300-plus-unit apartment complex. Homeowners say the sudden change has brought constant construction noise and a direct line of sight to busy Highway 138.

“To hear the noise, hear the construction, to hear everything, it is unbelievable,” Walker said.

Channel 2 previously reported similar concerns from homeowners on the Clayton County side of the development.

“We have tried everything,” said Clayton County homeowner Charleane Woodruff.

According to residents, the city of Stockbridge approved the development in 2022. But homeowners say the property sat untouched for years, until recently, when tree removal began without warning.

They later learned the original developer sold the land to Capital City Real Estate. Residents claim the new developer moved forward with different plans that were never communicated to nearby homeowners.

“That’s the most egregious thing that was done. You’re supposed to bring it back to the people and let them know that you have a different development coming,” said Clayton County homeowner Dave Murphy.

Homeowners say the original plans included a 25-foot wooded buffer between their homes and the development to shield them from noise and visibility.

“We were thinking that at least they were going to allow us to have the kind of backdrop that you see,” Murphy said.

Now, residents say that buffer is gone.

“This is the buffer. It’s not supposed to be disturbed,” Woodruff said. “What the gentleman driving the bulldozer said is we were told to go all the way to the property line.”

Some homeowners also allege crews crossed onto private property and removed portions of their land. They say the developer has begun addressing those concerns.

In a statement, Capital City Real Estate said the project “has been designed and permitted in accordance with City of Stockbridge approvals, including required buffers,” and added the company is “actively reviewing and addressing any concerns that have been raised.”

The city of Stockbridge said in a statement, “The City continues to be intentional about engaging and informing all parties involved. There is a town hall planned to discuss the topic in more detail.”

Residents say they’re now waiting for answers and hoping for solutions.

“We need to make us comfortable in our home,” Woodruff said.

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