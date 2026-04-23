13-year-old driver runs over woman standing in drop-off line at school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a car in a metro Atlanta elementary school drop off zone on Wednesday morning.
The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating how a 35-year-old woman was hit by a car while at Brumby Elementary School’s drop off zone.
Three children were inside the car at the time, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, when the Chrysler hit the woman.
Police said a 13-year-old was behind the wheel at the time, with two young passengers inside.
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The preliminary investigation by Cobb County police found that the car had a 4-year-old boy and 6-month-old baby girl also in the car.
While the woman was standing in front of the Chrysler, it accelerated and hit her before coming to a stop on top of the woman.
Then, the Chrysler reversed and hit an empty Chevrolet Equinox parked nearby.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the collision is still under investigation.
The woman was not identified and her current condition is not known.
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