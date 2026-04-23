Metro Atlanta daycare worker accused of injuring 3-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County daycare worker is facing felony charges after investigators say she caused an injury to a young child under her care.

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According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Susana Beatriz Mendoza Sandin, 61, of Buford, was arrested Tuesday. She is charged with aggravated battery and second-degree child cruelty.

The investigation began on April 10 after the parents of a three-year-old reported their child was injured at Winnford Academy in Flowery Branch.

The child’s mother said she received a call from the daycare on April 9, informing her that her child had been hurt and needed to be picked up. School officials initially told her a teacher may have caused the injury while lifting the child in the air.

The child was later taken to an urgent care facility, where they were treated for what’s known as nursemaid’s elbow, a partial dislocation of the elbow.

Authorities say surveillance footage reviewed during the investigation revealed a different account of the sequence of events.

Investigators say Mendoza Sandin picked the child up by the wrist, jerked the child’s arm, carried them, and then dropped the child onto the ground. The incident reportedly happened in an outdoor play area at the daycare.

After being interviewed by investigators, Mendoza Sandin was arrested at the sheriff’s office headquarters and taken to the Hall County Jail.

She remains in custody on a $9,200 bond. The case remains under investigation.

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