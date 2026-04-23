Wildfire contained in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — An wildfire that started Thursday in Bartow County is 100% contained, the Georgia Forestry Commission reported.

The fire was on Brandy Lane Southeast near Allatoona Lake, county officials confirmed. According to the GFC website, it covered approximately six acres as of 11:26 a.m.

All of the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Drought conditions across Georgia have increased the risk of widespread fires, as wildfires have burned over thousands of acres in the southern part of the state.

Bartow County had issued a burn ban earlier in the day due to the drought conditions and GFC resources being deployed to battle other wildfires.

Cobb, Henry, Polk and Troup counties are among other north Georgia counties that issued burn bans.

State officials also issued a mandatory burn ban for 91 counties.

Burn bans Georgia April 23

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