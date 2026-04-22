This is what you need to know if the smoky air is bothering you

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is encouraging people across the state to take precautions as wildfire smoke impacts the air quality.

Several wildfires are burning across Brantley and Clinch counties, and the smoke is traveling up into the Atlanta metro.

Many people woke up Wednesday morning with the smell of smoke and a haze in the sky across the metro.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the smoke conditions are usually worse in the mornings.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’ve seen over 22,000 acres burned,” Kramlich said. “We have some pretty stable air. Combine that southerly wind, and it will keep that smoke, that haze at the surface.”

Regardless of whether you’re near the fires or not, smoke can still have an impact on people with a higher risk of health problems associated with wildfire smoke.

Here are some steps you can take to keep yourself healthy:

Stay inside and away from the smoke.

Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. You can also use fans inside the home to help stay cool.

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution, such as smoking or vaping, spraying aerosol products, burning candles or incense, or vacuuming unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter.

Keep airways moist by drinking plenty of water.

Follow the advice of your health care provider about medicines and your respiratory management plan if you have asthma, COPD, or any other lung or heart disease. Seek medical attention if you are having difficulty breathing or if your symptoms worsen.

A mandatory burn has been issued for more than half of the state because of the fires. It is the first mandatory burn ban in state history.

According to the Georgia Air Monitor, the air quality across most of metro Atlanta is in the good or moderate range, but the further south you go, the worse the air quality gets.

©2026 Cox Media Group