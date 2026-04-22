Georgia wildfires updates: First mandatory burn bans in state history

The Georgia Forestry Commission issued its first mandatory burn ban in state history Wednesday.

Wildfires are burning across parts of southeast Georgia and northeast Florida, destroying dozens of homes. There have also been road closures and evacuations throughout the region.

The mandatory ban on outdoor burning is in effect immediately for 91 counties in the lower half of the state, due to worsening drought conditions and rising wildfire activity.

We have a crew heading to southeast Georgia for a look at the damage and containment efforts, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“My office and I are working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing threat of wildfires in South Georgia,“ Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X. ”If you are in a directly affected area, please adhere to guidance from your local officials to keep you and your family safe.”

The ban covers counties from Harris County to Columbia County and south to the Florida line.

It will remain in place for at least 30 days Forestry Commission officials said.

Around 98% of Georgia is in moderate to exceptional drought, and wildfires in the state are already above the 5-year average.

Wildfire detections in Georgia last 48 hours Photo as of April 22, 2026

The state’s largest wildfire is in Clinch County. The Pineland Road Fire is only 10% contained with over 16,000 acres burning as of Wednesday.

Another large blaze is in Brantley County along Highway 82. Brantley County Manager Joey Cason told Channel 2’s sister station WJAX that the wildfire has grown to over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. It was 3,800 acres Tuesday.

The wildfires in south Georgia are also impacting the sky in north Georgia. Many of you will notice smoke or haze in your area.

The Georgia Forestry Commission’s website has an interactive map of the wildfire conditions. CLICK HERE to view it.

[RELATED: Wildfire risk: How to track, prepare if flames get near]

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - Over 5,000 acres, 10% contained

Brantley County schools are canceled Wednesday

Mandatory Evacuation:

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Road Closures:

Brantley County Government released the following affected areas and road closures due to active fire conditions and ongoing emergency response:

Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road

Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line

Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line

Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road

Free meals

Twin Rivers Baptist Church, located at 17394 U.S. 301 N. in Hortense, began serving food at 6 p.m. and will serve until it runs out.

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 16,616 acres, 10% contained.

Georgia Forestry Commission - What you need to do:

Do NOT burn outdoors.

Follow all local guidance and restrictions.

Be extremely cautious with anything that could create a spark.

Our firefighters are responding to a near-record number of wildfires. We need everyone’s help to prevent the next one.

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