WATCH: Homeowner confronts suspects after Ring alert, gunfire follows

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Ring camera alert helped lead authorities to two suspects, including a man wanted for murder, following an overnight shooting in Cherokee County, deputies said.

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Cherokee County deputies responded shortly after midnight to an “unknown trouble” call on Chesapeake Lane in Woodstock.

Investigators said a homeowner was awakened by an alert from his Ring camera indicating a person was in his driveway. When the homeowner checked the camera feed, he saw an unknown man inside his truck.

The homeowner went outside and confronted the suspect, deputies said. The suspect then fired two rounds toward the homeowner before leaving the area. The shots hit the victim’s truck, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and determined at least two suspects were involved. K9 teams searched the area but were unable to locate them.

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Investigators then used Fusus camera technology to identify a speeding vehicle leaving the neighborhood about two minutes after the 911 call. Information about the vehicle was entered into the Flock camera network, and a BOLO was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Atlanta police later found the vehicle and took both suspects into custody.

The suspects were identified as Montrella Colzie, 35, and Dameyon Heck, 24, both of Atlanta.

According to deputies, Heck is wanted in connection with a murder case in Atlanta and also has warrants for manufacturing cocaine in Illinois and a probation violation in Cobb County.

Colzie is wanted for a probation violation in Atlanta. Authorities said both men are convicted felons.

The suspects are currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. In Cherokee County, both face charges of aggravated assault and entering an auto.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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