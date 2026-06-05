One phone call nearly cost a Fayette County couple over $12,000

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta couple came dangerously close to losing more than $12,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated jury duty scheme, according to investigators.

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Forsyth County deputies said the couple received a phone call from someone claiming they had missed federal jury duty and needed to make an immediate payment to avoid legal consequences.

Investigators said the scammers instructed the couple to deposit more than $12,000 into a Bitcoin machine at a local gas station.

Before all of the money was deposited, a store clerk became suspicious and intervened. Authorities said the couple then realized they had been targeted by a scam and immediately reported the incident to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators quickly launched an investigation and determined the call was part of a fraud scheme. Through their efforts, deputies recovered all the money that had been deposited.

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The sheriff’s office said the outcome is unusual, stating that victims of scams rarely recover stolen funds.

“While we are grateful for this outcome, it’s important to remember that recovering stolen funds is rare, and in most cases, victims do not get their money back,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are reminding residents that law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone, nor will they ask people to send money, buy gift cards, or deposit funds into cryptocurrency machines.

Officials said anyone claiming you missed jury duty, have a warrant, or owe fines requiring immediate payment should be treated with suspicion.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scheme is encouraged to report it immediately to law enforcement.

“Your report could help prevent someone else from becoming a victim,” the FCSO said.

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