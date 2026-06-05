Suspicious door-to-door knocking leads deputies to wanted metro Atlanta man

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. — [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A metro Atlanta man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in another state after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person knocking on doors late at night, authorities said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama, deputies were dispatched to the Howell’s Crossroads area over the weekend after 911 callers reported a man going door-to-door asking for directions. Deputies said the man appeared confused and may have been under the influence.

While checking the area, a deputy spotted the man riding a bicycle along County Road 13.

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Authorities said the man initially provided a false name but was later identified as Jacob Pitts, 33, of Carrollton.

Deputies learned Pitts was wanted in Georgia on multiple warrants, including aggravated assault, exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, and family violence battery charges.

During the arrest, deputies said they also discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Pitts was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

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