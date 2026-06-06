TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff says he has never encountered a case quite like this in his 35 years of law enforcement.

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Taylor County deputies received a complaint around 9:45 a.m. on June 4 regarding the theft of a metal roof from a vacant home on S.B. Eubanks Road.

Investigators responded to the scene and began processing evidence. Authorities say their investigation quickly led them to identify those responsible, and the case was solved within about 30 hours of the initial complaint.

0 of 7 Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office) Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office) Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office) Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office) Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office) Man accused of stealing entire roof off Georgia home (Taylor County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Childree, of Butler, was arrested and charged with theft by taking, burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal property damage.

Authorities say three more suspects have been identified. Warrants are being obtained, and more arrests are expected.

Sheriff John Sawyer said the case stands out among the thousands he has worked during his career.

“In my 35-year law enforcement career, I have never seen anyone steal the roof off of a house,” Sawyer said in a statement.

“Anyone who steals from the citizens of Taylor County can expect to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sawyer said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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