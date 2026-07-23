Police activity surrounds MARTA bus in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A MARTA bus is surrounded by police tape as officers investigate an incident in Sandy Springs.

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A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video from the scene, where both MARTA Police and Sandy Springs Police are responding.

Officials have not released details about what prompted the police response or whether anyone was injured.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MARTA and Sandy Spring Police Department for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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