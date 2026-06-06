Windy Hill Road shut down for large police investigation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have shut down a section of Windy Hill Road for an investigation.

There’s a large police presence in the middle of the road in front of Osborne High School. Officers have blocked off the lanes between Favor Road and Pinetree Lane.

We’ll bring you all the latest developments, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 5 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has calls and emails out to Cobb County Police to confirm what officers are investigating. Traffic is being diverted off onto neighborhood side streets.

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