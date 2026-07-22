Immigration agents take people into custody at future Norcross police site

NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is searching for her husband after witnesses say federal immigration agents took four people into custody at a city construction site.

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Linda Reyes said she took her husband, Jose Perez, to work Tuesday morning and has heard nothing since. Reyes said Perez is undocumented, and that no one will tell her where he is being held.

“I don’t know where he’s at,” Reyes said. “They’re not giving me information when I call or anything.”

The people were handcuffed along Buford Highway Tuesday, at the site where Norcross is building a nearly $27 million public safety building to house its police department and municipal court. City records show the facility is set to open by this fall.

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Reyes said her husband takes daily medication and worries he is going without it.

“He needs his medicine just as much as everybody else does,” she said.

Mayor Craig Newton said the city played no role in the operation.

“Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, and local elected officials do not direct those operations,” Newton said as part of a full statement. “The City of Norcross will continue to comply with the law while carrying out its responsibilities to serve and protect our community.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday afternoon and is still awaiting a response. This story will be updated as more information becomes available about what led to the operation.

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