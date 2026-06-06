Cable company employee crashes through Henry County courthouse security gate, deputies say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Spectrum employee is facing charges after authorities say a company vehicle crashed through secured gates at the courthouse early Saturday morning.

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According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. at the Henry County Superior Court on John Frank Ward Boulevard in McDonough.

Officials say a Spectrum company truck breached the courthouse’s secured gates, causing extensive damage to the security barrier. The impact also caused the gate to fall onto a county-owned vehicle parked inside the restricted area.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the driver left the scene without notifying court personnel, law enforcement, or facility staff. The crash was later reported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office by the McDonough Police Department, which prompted an investigation.

Following the investigation, deputies obtained warrants for Pierre Purys, who was taken into custody.

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Purys is charged with:

Interference with government property (Felony)

Hit and run; Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident

“The security of our courthouse facilities is a responsibility we take seriously,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement. “I am proud of the swift work of our deputies and partner agencies in identifying and apprehending the suspect, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable for actions that threaten public property and public safety.”

The sheriff’s office said investigators worked with the McDonough Police Department and Spectrum during the investigation.

The investigation remains active.

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