3-month-old baby dies following reported dog attack in Georgia home

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after a 3-month-old baby was found dead following a reported dog attack inside a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Richmond County deputies responded at 9:21 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 500 block of Hillwood Circle after receiving a report involving the child.

When authorities arrived, they found the child dead inside the home. Authorities secured the scene and safely removed everyone from the home.

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As part of the ongoing investigation, a Cane Corso was removed from the home by animal services.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. No further details have been released at this time.

The child’s identity was not released.

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