School board criticized for allowing President Trump to visit Cobb high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School Board addressed criticism regarding President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Wheeler High School, which critics described as a political rally.

President Trump visited Wheeler High School on Wednesday to discuss the new Trump Accounts. However, the event primarily featured remarks promoting Republican candidates, prompting questions about its appropriateness.

At the Thursday night school board meeting, Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale attempted to present a video highlighting President Trump’s rally. Board Chair Randy Scamihorn stopped the video due to loud objections from critics in attendance.

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Scamihorn intervened to maintain order, threatening to remove individuals and adjourn the meeting if disruptions continued.

“I’m going to start looking for people. Now, if you don’t want to hear this, go with the rest of them. We are going to have order or I’ll adjourn this meeting immediately,” Scamihorn said.

He had earlier stated, “Either they can come to order or we’ll clear the room. Either way, doesn’t matter.”

Critics voiced their displeasure that what was presented as a presidential visit evolved into a political rally, which Superintendent Ragsdale also attended. During the event, President Trump acknowledged Ragsdale and his family.

Superintendent Ragsdale defended the decision to host the President during the board meeting.

“No one agrees with every decision a President makes,” Ragsdale said. “My goodness, I don’t even agree with every decision I make. Like all of them. When the President chooses to honor your school district, you say yes.”

Ginny Dillard, who lives near Wheeler High School and participated in demonstrations outside the rally, acknowledged the historic nature of the visit but criticized its cost.

“Because I think it’s such a waste of our tax payer dollars,” Dillard said. “I mean, our tax dollars are being wasted on this whole show and for what.”

Superintendent Ragsdale was not available for comment on Friday.

However, the school district’s Chief Strategy and Accountability Officer provided a statement, emphasizing that the district accepts invitations from the White House regardless of who holds the presidency.

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