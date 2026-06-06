Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, and police are searching for suspects, authorities say.

Toledo police said in a social media post the shooting happened near the Old West End Festival. Police responded to the scene at about 5:37 p.m.

Police said many victims have been taken to the hospital.

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

Sgt. Mohamad Nasser, a spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said more information would be released shortly on the department’s Facebook and X accounts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., Toledo Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby… pic.twitter.com/Ev6Wbkv40f — Toledo Police (@Toledo_PD) June 6, 2026

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group