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Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Ohio

By WSBTV.com News Staff
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By WSBTV.com News Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, and police are searching for suspects, authorities say.

Toledo police said in a social media post the shooting happened near the Old West End Festival. Police responded to the scene at about 5:37 p.m.

Police said many victims have been taken to the hospital.

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

Sgt. Mohamad Nasser, a spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said more information would be released shortly on the department’s Facebook and X accounts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.

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