Murder suspect shot, killed by police while trying to surrender, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a murder suspect at the center of an hours-long manhunt on Tuesday says he was killed by police.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke with family members of Damian Strozier who say he called them on Tuesday night while hiding as police searched for him.

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They say he was unarmed and trying to figure out how to turn himself in on the phone with them when he was shot and killed.

Police have not confirmed if officers shot and killed Strozier. They have only confirmed that he has been located, and there is no threat to the community.

Strozier is accused of hitting a 67-year-old woman while riding on an electric scooter in Atlanta last month and riding off. The woman died from injuries she sustained in the accident.

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When Cobb County police tried to arrest him on Tuesday, they say he pointed a gun at them, so officers fired at him and he ran off.

That sparked an hours-long manhunt throughout the area that came to a close on Tuesday night.

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