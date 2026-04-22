10-year-old Georgia boy shot in car while mom shopped

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mom is facing charges after her 10-year-old son was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies in Richmond County say they were called to a convenience store where they found a child who had been shot once.

He was rushed to Wellstar MCG Health Center and underwent surgery. There is no word on his current condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His mother, 27-year-old Deasia Lexus Williams, was arrested. According to jail records, she is being held on three counts of cruelty to children.

Investigators say Williams left her three children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, inside the car with the gun while she went into the convenience store.

They did not comment on how shots were fired.

Deputies say the Department of Family and Children Services has been notified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group