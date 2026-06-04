Jimmy Carter’s grandson announces diabetes diagnosis after health scare

ATLANTA — One of the grandsons of the late President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter says he survived a health scare over the weekend.

Hugo Wentzel, the son of the Carter’s only daughter Amy Carter, posted on social media that he was hospitalized over the weekend and “almost died.”

Wentzel says his blood sugar was 792 and should have been around 100.

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“My body was basically eating itself,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added that he has since been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"Won’t stop me AT ALL and will continue to chase my dreams and bodybuild and thrive," he wrote.

In 2023, Wentzel appeared as a contestant on “Claim to Fame” on Channel 2 as other contestants tried to figure out his secret celebrity relative, the former president.

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