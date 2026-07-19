Toronto Tempo coach suspended 1 game after comment about Angel Reese picked up on hot mic

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello was suspended for one game by the WNBA for an inappropriate comment she used during a game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

She’ll miss Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league,” the league said Saturday in a statement announcing the suspension.

During the 111-92 loss to the Dream, the broadcast picked up the Tempo’s coach addressing officials after Toronto player Nyara Sabally went down with an injury after contact with Angel Reese. Sabally was called for the foul and Brondello could be heard saying Reese was a “protected species.”

Brondello posted an apology on social media on Saturday.

“Angel, I’m sorry,” Brondello said. “Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.”

Reese took to social media after the game, posting: “ARE WE SURPRISED?!” and tagging Brondello’s account, followed by a clown face emoji.

“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that,” Brondello posted. “I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women.”

The coach added: “I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment.”

Brondello, who is in her first season with the expansion Tempo, is Australian. The “protected species” phrase is used in Australian sports to express frustration for a lack of calls against a player. However, in the U.S., the phrase suggests that someone isn’t human and could be seen as derogatory toward Black people.

Brondello has been a head coach in the league since 2014, winning titles with Phoenix and New York.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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