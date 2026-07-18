Mayor of Stockbridge under independent investigation, city says

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The City of Stockbridge announced Saturday that Mayor Jayden Williams is under investigation.

City Council approved a resolution to restrict Williams’ access to city property and money.

Channel 2 Action News introduced you to Williams last year after voters elected him at the age of 22. He is the youngest Mayor in Stockbridge history.

Now he’s in the spotlight, accused of misusing city money.

The council called an emergency meeting to discuss what’s next.

As soon as council showed up for the emergency meeting Friday, they went into executive session.

When they came back out, they voted unanimously to restrict the mayor’s power.

The resolution they approved says Williams can still carry out his mayoral duties, but he cannot operate out of his office. He is banned from any non-public areas of city buildings.

He has until Monday to return all his city credit cards, fuel cards, any city vehicles or property.

Council said the city manager has to approve any of his future spending and coordinate any communication he has with city employees unless it happens during a public meeting.

During the emergency meeting, the Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander read the resolution in its entirety.

It explained why council thinks these restrictions are necessary.

“The city has determined that certain temporary administrative measures are necessary to protect city operations, safeguard city employees and ensure appropriate stewardship of public resources,” Alexander said.

Accusations of misuse of city money are connected to staff suspicions that the mayor used city credit cards for personal reasons.

In a statement Saturday, city leaders said the actions to restrict the mayor does not confirm any wrongdoing.

An independent investigator will have to determine that after reviewing credit card statements and receipts.

Attempts to call, e-mail and reach Mayor Williams at his front door have been unsuccessful. Channel 2 Action News is waiting for his response.

Here is the full statement from the City of Stockbridge:

On July 17, 2026, the Stockbridge City Council adopted a resolution implementing temporary administrative measures concerning Mayor Jayden Williams pending the outcome of an independent investigation previously authorized by the Council. The resolution is intended to protect City operations, safeguard public resources, and ensure the continued, orderly administration of municipal government while the investigation proceeds. The measures include the temporary suspension of City-issued purchasing card and fuel card privileges, the use of City-owned vehicles, restricted access to non-public City facilities, the return of City-issued property, and the coordination of communications with City staff through the City Manager’s Office. These administrative actions remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the City Council. It is important to emphasize that these actions do not constitute a finding of misconduct or wrongdoing. The Council’s resolution expressly states that these measures are administrative in nature and are designed solely to preserve the integrity of City operations during the investigative process. The Mayor retains all constitutional, statutory, and charter rights afforded under Georgia law while the investigation remains ongoing. The independent investigation was initiated following information presented to the City Manager, Finance Department, and City Attorney. The formal notice issued by the Office of the City Attorney makes clear that the allegations are preliminary, that no final findings have been made, and that an independent, neutral investigator will determine whether the actions under review complied with applicable law, City policy, and the Stockbridge Charter. The City of Stockbridge remains committed to transparency, accountability, due process, and maintaining the public’s trust. To protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure a fair process for all parties involved, the City will not comment on the specific allegations or evidence while the investigation is pending. City services will continue without interruption, and the City Manager and staff remain focused on delivering the high-quality municipal services our residents, businesses, and visitors expect. Further public information will be released when appropriate and consistent with applicable law and the investigative process. — City of Stockbridge

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