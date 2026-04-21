Murder suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect is on the run after an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

Police have blocked off Windy Hill Road and Leland Drive as they search for the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you the latest developments on the search, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Cobb County Police Department said Tuesday it was looking for a suspect who had an outstanding warrant for murder. When they got to the scene, they found him armed and pointing a weapon at an officer.

The officer fired at the suspect, who ran from the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area as officers search for the suspect and the area is considered dangerous.

Police have not identified him or said what murder he is connected to.

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