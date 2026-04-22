Shooting spree suspect dead inside DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY — The man accused of going on a shooting spree and killing three people is dead, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his jail cell just after 6:48 p.m.

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Officials say detention staff tried saving him, but he was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

An internal investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of his death.

They say there is no indication of foul play in his death.

Abel is accused of paying a homeless man to buy him a gun last week. Police say he then used that gun to kill three people at three different locations.

Prianna Weathers was shot around 1 a.m. outside a Checkers restaurant along Wesley Chapel Road.

An hour later, police said Abel drove to a Brookhaven shopping plaza and shot Tony E. Matthews as he slept on the ground outside Kroger.

About four hours later, police say Abel shot and stabbed Lauren Bullis, 40, on Battle Forrest Drive while she was out walking her dog.

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