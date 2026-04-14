Victim identified in shooting spree across DeKalb County that killed 2, injured 1

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in three separate shootings that killed two people and injured another waived his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, faces at least six charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Neighbors react to the violence across the area LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

The woman killed walking her dog on Battle Forrest Drive has been identified as Lauren Bullis, 40.

Neighbors are planning a prayer walk Tuesday night in her honor.

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